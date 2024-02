Florida Senator Rick Scott is set to host a roundtable regarding senior issues in Naples.

The discussion will go into detail about senior citizen issues, including daily expenses and the rising cost of prescription medications.

Scott will be visiting the Collier Senior Center, a retirement community devoted to older adults and their caretakers, offering over 100 monthly activities to keep the seniors active.

According to the Shady Rest Institute on positive aging, there are currently 5.6 million people over the age of 65 in Florida.

The roundtable is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., on Friday.