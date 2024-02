The City of Sanibel is bringing back another crucial part of the island community – while helping their Osprey population too.

The city has partnered up with the International Osprey Foundation to restore the Sanibel School baseball fields while giving nests to this bird species. The important partnership is not only giving the community back their gathering spot, but its bringing the on island Osprey population back to life.

Natural Resources Director for the City of Sanibel, Holly Milbrandete, told Wink News how important bringing these Osprey nests back with the baseball fields is for the Island.

“I think everybody who’s working on hurricane Ian recovery recognizes that it takes a village, really nobody can can do this by themselves. And so the city has been fortunate to have really great partners who have helped with the conservation ethic of Sanibel, and the International Osprey foundation is one of the most” says Milbrandete. The Sanibel School on Sanibel Island.

The baseball fields were used as a staging area for Natual Disaster Relief groups after Hurricane Ian caused mass destruction across the island and Southwest Florida. Now as the island continues to rebuild, the city says they are excited to see these fields come back for the community and wildlife.

Andrea Miller, Recreation Director for the City of Sanibel said “it is so important for Sanibel me we’re barrier island, we’re a sanctuary Island, you know, it is one of our top priorities to live in harmony with with nature and cohabitate. So the fact that we can, you know, not only bring this back for the human population, but also see, you know, our bird and our wildlife population come back along with us is crucial. So it’s, it’s, you know, it’s just another big step forward to keep people motivated.”

Ospreys home on the ball field

If you look up to the top of the ball field lights, you will see a platform thats now serving as these ospreys new home.

Each osprey platform is hand made by International Osprey Foundation volunteer, Jim Columbo. He said each platform take one day to make. So far there are six up on the baseball field. One of the latest’s nests was put up last Friday. Crews work to put up a light pole on the Sanibel School baseball fields. On top of the light is a handmade Osprey platform.

As the second largest breeding ground for Ospreys in the world, Kathryn Britinaol, the President of the International Osprey Foundation, is more than happy to see these birds return home.

Britinaol says ” it’s very emotional, because the loss is very emotional. So the building back is hope. And one of the things that’s desperately needed on these islands is hope. You know, it’s always, you know, two steps forward 10 steps back with all of the recovery efforts. And that’s the same with the birds too.”

Local Impact

For many, the Sanibel School baseball fields are more than a place to play ball, they are a community gather spot.

Joshua Stewart grew up on the island, and now raises his children their with his wife. He says some of his fondest memories from his childhood took place on that dirt.

“We would be out there serving hot dogs and hamburgers, and like the whole community, everybody was out there. And you know, we had all the teams, you get to see everybody. So I think that’s that’s one thing that is, you know, hard to come by around here a little bit more right now is is finding, gathering places.” says Stewart. Adventures in Paradise shop on Sanibel Island. Owned by Joshua Stewart.

A home for the community and the ospreys, Stewart says he can’t imagine the fields without the birds their cheering them on.

“I mean, the sound like the Osprey cry when the sound that they make was like, that’s almost like for me, that’s like the theme song of those baseball fields, because you would always hear them out there. You know, the Osprey has to be out there tune for you when you hit the ball or whatnot. But that sound is synonymous with Sanibel.” Stewart says.

The City of Sanibel hopes to have the Sanibel School baseball fields finished by this Spring. They plan to send updates on the fields reopening.