WINK News Meteorologist Zach Maloch is tracking a mild Thursday morning with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

Here’s what to expect for the next three days:

Thursday: Temperatures are starting milder this morning and in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see sun and clouds for the day ahead with warmer temperatures.

Friday: Even milder start to the day with temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase as Southwest Florida will see more clouds than the sun through the afternoon.

Saturday: Mild and dry start to the day with temperatures in the lower to mid-60s. Clouds will increase Saturday morning, with scattered rain looking more likely for the afternoon and evening.

Showers will impact our northern communities first but then move into Lee County through the afternoon.

Rain showers will be around the area for the Edison Festival of Light Grand Parade.

Temperatures are high in the mid to upper 70s.

