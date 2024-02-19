Water conservation efforts persist in Cape Coral and Lee County despite recent rainfall

Despite recent rainfall, Cape Coral and unincorporated parts of Lee County continue methods to conserve water.

The South Florida Water Management District showed concern for water levels in the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer.

Homeowners in northeast Cape Coral and parts of Lehigh Acres rely on the well-water aquifer.

Despite increased rainfall, the aquifer remains below desired levels due to a particularly dry summer.

Lee County on conservation

WINK News asked Phil Gillogly, Operations Manager at Lee County Natural Resources.

Gillogly discussed the challenge of relaxing water restrictions despite recent rain.

Aquifers take time to recharge, impacting immediate water needs.

Comparing this year’s rainfall to previous years, there’s still a significant deficit. Wells are running dry in eastern Lehigh and Northern Cape Coral.

Each municipality has its own water rules; Lee County’s current restriction is one day a week.

Cape City Council action

Cape City Councilman Tom Hayden mentioned legislative action as a possible solution.

“We have a water conservation ordinance that will go into effect at the beginning of December, for all areas of Cape Coral to help conserve more water and put people on a more efficient watering plan for new homes than what they are now,” said Hayden.

Hayden said council members talked about enacting that ordinance for new homes built in the area that relies on the Mid-Hawthorn Aquifer.

“So they have a more efficient watering system than what they do now, which will also help save and conserve water in that particular aquifer and something that the water management district likes to see is …they they want us to be proactive. So this is another way we can do that,” said Hayden.

“I think we’ll always need to look at ways where we can better conserve water. And part of this new ordinance will also include educating people that are currently on the system, about how they might be able to water their lawns efficiently and not over water.”

What will it take to get out of conservation mode?

….or is this just the way it will be no matter the water table?

Hayden pointed to the legislation.

“I think we’ll always need to look at ways where we can better conserve water,” said Hayden, “And part of this new ordinance will also include educating people that are currently on the system, about how they might be able to water their lawns efficiently and not over water.”

Hayden discussed the importance of increasing lawn watering efficiency from the current 20-30% to 70% in a city primarily reliant on well water.

“In a city, this saves,” said Hayden, “Where you’re mostly residential, and you still have 50% of the way other people tapping into wells. You know, water conservation is always going to be front of line. I think for us.”

Encouraging resident action

Residents are encouraged to adjust irrigation systems, fix leaks, and adhere to water conservation guidelines provided by their respective municipalities. Websites for checking watering schedules are provided for Lee County and Cape Coral residents.

Watering schedules

For residents in Cape Coral (unless they live in the northeast area where a water shortage has been declared) the City’s regular 2-day/week lawn watering schedule still applies.