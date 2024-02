The Fort Myers City Council is debating what to do with the City of Palms Park.

The latest drama surrounds the bid process for the redevelopment of the stadium and surrounding property.

The council originally selected “Pitch Prime” to lead the project.

However, the United Soccer Leagues, or USL, the organization that finished in second place, filed a protest saying the council members broke their own rules with a score sheet.

Despite that, the city’s protest committee recommended that the city manager stay with “Pitch Prime,” but signs show that the city manager will reject that recommendation.

“I’m holding a letter from myself to Commissioner Ruane I sent five years ago, encouraging the county to team up and get this done together. And that’s where we need to go. We need partners, we need the county, we need the health, we need the school board. We’re not looking to just try and do this on our own. It needs to be an entire Southwest Florida project,” said city manager Liston Bochette.

So, in addition to reopening the bid process, Bochette wants to partner with Lee County.