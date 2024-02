Credit: WINK

The popular Food Network television show “The Great Food Truck Race” is filming its season finale in downtown Fort Myers.

The television series follows nine food truck businesses as they compete against one another for the grand prize of best food truck. Wally’s Waffles. Credit: WINK Host Tyler Florence with fans. Credit: WINK

The show is filming its 17th season, which concludes its run throughout the southern United States in downtown Fort Myers.

Fans of the show gathered at Centennial Park to meet the finalists, Wally’s Waffles and Bao Bei, and host Tyler Florence, from 9 to 11 a.m., on Wednesday. The two competition finalists of “The Great Food Truck Race” on the Food Network. Filming for the 17th season finale had begun in downtown Fort Myers. Credit: WINK News.

The competition began filming in Texas, making pit stops along the way to Fort Myers in places like Panama City before arriving downtown.

The trucks then shifted to First Street to begin setting up for the competition and filming.

Onlookers are encouraged by the production team to interact with the competitors, try their food, and possibly be filmed for the season finale.

