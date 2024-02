Water break on Treeline Avenue

Just a day after a water main break had been repaired, another line broke on Treeline Avenue in Fort Myers.

According to the city, on Friday, there was a break in a line, and they sent crews who discovered that the location of that break is on Colonial Boulevard, between Colonial Country Club Boulevard and Treeline Avenue.

As of 10:45 a.m. there were crews on site working to repair the break.

As a result, the city has expanded a previous boil water notice to include the Olympia Pointe Subdivision and Sherwood subdivision, which includes the Publix shopping center on Lee Boulevard and the Lee County recycling center.

A boil water advisory remains in effect and applies to all residences and businesses in the vicinity of Treeline Avenue and Forum Boulevard to Daniels Parkway, Including:

Forum

Promenade East and West

The Colonnades

Cypress Legends

Colonial Country Club

Treeline Elementary

Pelican Preserve Botanica Lakes

Bridgetown

Marina Bay

Arborwood

Somerset At The Plantation

Legacy Gateway

On Thursday, a water main break was repaired after affecting nearly 22,000 residents on and near Treeline Avenue, including the elementary school.

The city said some people in the area may not have water at this time.

Viewers have reported no water near the area of The Forum and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

If you have water in these areas, you are advised to boil all water you might ingest to a rolling boil of one minute. Of course you can always also use bottled water instead.

The city will continue to test the water and will notify the community through AlertLee, via email, through a notice on the city’s website and our social media as soon as the this notice is rescinded.

You can sign-up for notifications on AlertLee.com.