22-year-old Jameslee Senatus Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Lehigh Acres in 2020 will have a plea hearing.

In June 2020, the bullets used in the Lehigh Acres shooting death of an 18-year-old helped investigators identify 22-year-old Jameslee Senatus as a suspect.

Detectives traced those bullets back to where they were sold. Then, they were able to match bullets found at the scene to those present in the suspect’s home.

He was in Miami at the time of his arrest.

Senatus is scheduled for a plea hearing on Wednesday, and his attorney filed a motion for competency.

According to a Lee County Clerks of Courts report, the plea offer would be a mandatory 25-year minimum.

If he is convicted, he could receive a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Senatus is charged with second-degree murder with a firearm.

The case is currently scheduled for trial call on March 4, at 8:30 a.m.