WINK News Meteorologist Nash Rhodes is tracking a warmer start to your Wednesday morning, with mostly sunny conditions expected by the afternoon.

Here’s what to expect for Wednesday:

The morning will kick off in the mid-60s throughout Southwest Florida.

This afternoon, there is a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 80s again.

Southwest Florida will stay rain-free today, although a few stray showers return to the forecast on Thursday and Friday.

Afternoon highs will remain in the 80s into next week.

Rain chances will ramp up on Sunday and Monday, with most of Southwest Florida seeing rainfall by the middle of next week.

