President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, have all but cemented a November rematch. And it’s increasing the pressure on Nikki Haley — Trump’s last major rival — to exit the Republican race.

Biden and Trump have each won Texas, Alabama, California, Colorado, Maine, Oklahoma, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Minnesota and Massachusetts. Biden also won the Democratic contests in Utah, Vermont and Iowa.

Haley won Vermont, but the former Republican president carried other states that might have been favorable to her such as Virginia and Maine. Those states have large swaths of moderate voters like those who have backed her in previous primaries.

Not enough states will have voted until later this month for Trump or Biden to formally become their parties’ presumptive nominees.