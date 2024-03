It took Erik Lebsack and Kyle Sherman 72 days from signing a lease to renovating what had been Big Storm Brewing Co. into Hooked Island Grill in south Cape Coral.

The restaurateurs plan to pull off a second conversion at the same location, the northwest corner of Southeast 10th Place and 47th Terrace by mid-summer. Until then, Lebsack and Sherman are enjoying their latest creation as they inch closer to their original Hooked location, which was destroyed on Matlacha on Sept. 28, 2022, by Hurricane Ian.

Hooked in Cape Coral, 4721 SE 10th Place, will open for the first time at 4 p.m. March 12. Hours will expand and include lunch beginning at 11 a.m. March 15. They hired about 75 employees to get Hooked started.

