Credit: Florida Department of Corrections

Cassandra Smith, convicted of the DUI manslaughter of 23-year-old Charlotte County deputy Christopher Taylor while driving drunk, is being moved to Ocala to serve her prison sentence.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections website, Smith was moved to the Florida Women’s Reception Center at 3700 NW 111th Place on Tuesday.

Smith was found guilty of several charges against her in December, which included DUI manslaughter, injury to a person, vehicular homicide, and DUI damage to property.

According to the FDC, Smith is expected to be released on Nov 15, 2051.

READ MORE ABOUT SMITH DOWN BELOW: