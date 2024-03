The Roar Offshore powerboat races are a favorite at Fort Myers Beach.

This year, the event, which brings in nearly 30,000 people and $15 million in local spending, has been postponed.

“It was difficult,” says Tim Hill, president of Roar Offshore. “We’ve been touring the beach area and looking at it month after month after month and seeing the tremendous progress that the beach has made.”

But even after seven months, the infrastructure still isn’t where it needs to be, and no one is more upset about the decision than Tim and Cydnee Hill, the couple who organizes the event.

“We know more than ever this community needs this event today,” said Hill.

While progress has been made on every corner of the beach, the Hills say the fact of the matter is safety and quality are paramount, and both of those are just not possible for this year’s event.

“We need a lot of space for dry pits. We need docks for wet pits,” said Hill.

The dry pits require space for more than 70 boats and semis as well as support vehicles.

Docking and lodging are both also needed since roughly 30,000 people would be visiting the area.

As Fort Myers Beach recovers from the damage left by Hurricane Ian, the Hills promise that by October 2025, the Roar will be back, bigger and better.

“This community, as we’ve all seen, is so resilient,” said Hill. “We want to do this for the community, and we will do it for the community. I know people are disappointed for 2024. It can’t happen, but again, just wait because it’s going to roar louder than ever in 2025.”

The Hills say they have extra water attractions planned for everyone and appreciate the community’s understanding.

According to the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, there are around 100 hotel rooms and 400 vacation rentals available in the area for now.

When Lani Kai and Best Western open this summer, the number of hotel rooms will be back to pre-Ian stock.