A mother still mourning the loss of her 20-year-old daughter in a tragic car accident four years ago is now facing another heart-wrenching ordeal.

Deborah Holder’s emotional support dog, Scrappy, has gone missing.

Scrappy, a senior dog at 20 years old, has been Deborah’s constant companion since she purchased him 17 years ago.

On March 17, when Deborah took Scrappy outside her home on Pellam Boulevard in Port Charlotte, but he didn’t return as usual.

Despite searching, there’s been no sign of him. A picture of emotional support dog Scrappy missing in Port Charlotte. CREDIT: Deborah Holder

For Deborah, losing her emotional support dog is another painful loss.

She describes him as more than just a pet but a source of comfort and companionship during her darkest days.

During an interview, tears filled her eyes as she expressed her devastation and hope for Scrappy’s safe return.

“Bring him home,” Deborah pleaded. “My little ride or die. We’ve been through so much together.”

Deborah hopes anyone who may have seen Scrappy will see this story and come forward.

Her prayer is that Scrappy will be found and returned to her, easing the double loss she now faces.

In her time of need, Deborah is relying on the kindness of strangers and the hope that Scrappy will soon be back by her side.

If you have seen or have Scrappy in your position, contact us at TIPS@WINKNEWS.COM.