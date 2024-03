Juicy J, of Three 6 Mafia, performs at Summer Camp Sunday, August 22, 2021. CREDIT: Jake Barlow: CBS News

Florida Gulf Coast University’s Programing Board has announced that Juicy J will be headlining the 2024 edition of Eagle Fest.

The annual music festival at FGCU happens on Friday, April 12.

Also on the lineup are DJ duo DVBBS, rapper/ singer Paul Russell and country singer Graham Barham. There will also be student openers LUVXR and DJ Yannick.

Juicy J, who first broke onto the scene as part of the ’90s group Three 6 Mafia, has songs with Travis Scott, Katy Perry, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and others.

Eagle Fest has a history of bringing well-known artists to FGCU. Flo-Rida headlined in 2023, 2022 saw Wiz Khalifa and 2020 brought 2 Chainz to the campus.

The concert will be held at FGCU’s Rec Field 1.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m.

The event is only for FGCU students, and it’s $20. They are allowed to bring guests who are not students for $35 per ticket.

FGCU students can purchase up to two student tickets and two guest tickets.

Ticket prices will increase on March 29 and on the day of the show.

Click here for tickets. Tap “Student Tickets” to purchase and sign in.

