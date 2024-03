Maybe you like a glass of wine with dinner or maybe you’re a bottle on the weekend type.

However you partake, Governor Ron DeSantis just passed a new law that makes sure you won’t need to make any extra trips to stock up.

Under the new law, you can buy a bottle as big as 15 liters in Florida. That’s four gallons of your favorite red or white.

Some wine lovers are all for stocking up. They said bigger usually means a better deal for your buck, but others worry the quality will go down or that it’s just simply too much.

“I think that you’re tapping into clients in a market that didn’t exist before,” said Kaiz Premji, owner of Cheers Wine & Liquor in Fort Myers.

Premji said he’s had customers from out of state come in asking for bigger bottles and had to turn them away.

“Sometimes I don’t actually even believe them,” Premji said.

So to be able to serve them now will be a game changer.

The new law goes into effect July 1. Stores will now be allowed to sell 4.5, 6, 9, 12 and 15-liter glass bottles.