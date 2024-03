Southwest Florida – After a cool start, high temperatures reach the 80s on Saturday.

“There’s a mix of sunshine and clouds,” said The Weather Authority Meteorologist Nash Rhodes.

Some good news: expect another day with low humidity, although it will be a bit higher than Friday.

We will stay rain-free for your Saturday and the remainder of the weekend.

For Easter Sunday, Nash added, expect a sunny morning with temperatures around 62 degrees at 8:00 a.m. By noon, temperatures will be just under 80, with highs in the mid-80s by 4:00 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms will likely return on Wednesday.

Boaters will encounter great conditions on the water to start the weekend.