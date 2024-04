(Credit: WINK News)

City of Fort Myers will implement a three-step strategy to move toward compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed Lead and Copper Rule Improvements.

The EPA describes the rule improvements as a major advancement in protecting children and adults from the health effects from being exposed to lead in drinking water. The rule improvements pertain to the lead in the line that connects the city’s water main to the home.

Exposure to lead in drinking water can cause serious health effects in all age groups, agency officials said. The EPA cites decreases in IQ and attention span and new or worsened learning and behavior problems in infants and children as possible health effects from lead exposure.

Additionally, the EPA cites adults as possibly having increased risks of heart disease, high blood pressure, kidney or nervous system problems due to lead exposure.

