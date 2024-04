FEMA is giving Lee County officials 30 days to prove they properly documented the repair work from Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, we told you FEMA is putting their decision to take away discounted flood insurance on hold.

Now, city, county and town leaders are racing against the clock.

On Tuesday, city and county leaders had 29 days to change FEMA’s mind.

We sat down with city and county leaders and asked them how they plan to do it. Cape Coral and Lee County said that right now, the staff is pouring through documents they’ll present to FEMA, as people hope they won’t have to pay the price.

“We’re going to drop everything for the next 30 days to make sure that we dot our i’s and cross our t’s and make sure we give FEMA the information that they’re looking for,” said Cape Coral mayor John Gunter.

A little over a week ago, FEMA announced it was taking away a 25% flood insurance discount for people in Cape Coral, Fort Myers Beach, Estero, Bonita Springs and Unincorporated Lee County.

They said those areas failed to provide proper documentation, allowed unpermitted work and failed to monitor activity in special flood hazard areas.

But local leaders disputed the claims and federal lawmakers sent this letter to FEMA.

“It talked about the importance of FEMA reconsidering what they’re gonna do,” said Senator Rick Scott.

FEMA agreed to put their decision on a 30-day hold.

Now, the clock is ticking for city, county and town leaders to prove FEMA wrong the second time around.

“They’re saying that you didn’t follow the rules. How will you prove that you did?” asked WINK News anchor Claire Galt.

“I think that’s what’s taking place right now. Again, our staff is with their staff; they’re meeting together, and they’re going through the documents,” said Brian Hamman, Lee County Commissioner.

We asked local leaders what would happen if this failed.

They all said they have faith it won’t.

Once the 30-day hold ends, FEMA will have another 30 days to make a decision.

Senator Scott said he will continue to urge FEMA to stick with the discount.