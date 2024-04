Matlacha vehicle fire

The Matlacha/Pine Island Fire Control District has released images of units responding to and extinguishing a van fire.

Earlier Wednesday morning, a vehicle caught fire at the entrance of Jug Creek Marina.

Three fire rescue units responded quickly and managed to contain and extinguish the fire, according to the department’s Facebook post.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters extinguished the fire promptly and prevented damage to the surrounding area.