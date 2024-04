People playing pickleball in Collier County. Credit: WINK News

Pickleball is in a tough spot after Collier County dropped the owners of the courts at East Naples Community Park.

That means they are looking for new vendors. The county says the old vendor was causing difficulties with past payments.

The park has become quite the prime location for one of America’s fastest-growing sports.

“I’ve seen the growth of pickleball exponentially here in Naples,” said Dominic Catalano.

Catalano is a pickleball player who has enjoyed playing and coaching at the park for quite a few years.

“This is the pickleball center of the world,” said Catalano.

He’s seen the park go through a bunch of changes over the years.

“We had some very high-level pros that used to teach out here constantly, and that kind of dwindled away a little bit. I think they want to look to maybe redeem on that. Get that prestige back of what East Naples community park here is,” said Catalano.

A business called Pickleball Enterprises LLC operates the pickleball facilities at East Naples Community Park, and its agreement with the county is in jeopardy.

Collier County has given notice they plan to terminate the agreement based on past payment issues.

Catalano says no matter the decision he feels the future is bright.

The county really loves pickleball. They’ve been behind it from day one with the expansion to over 60 courts here,” said Catalano. “They don’t want this to diminish. They want it to be the best they can be and hopefully, that’s what’s going to happen.”

Collier County commissioners are set to terminate the agreement before the end of April.

WINK News reached out to Pickleball Enterprise but we haven’t heard back yet.