Just five days into the Caloosahatchee Bridge closure and bumper to bumper traffic is adding time to the commute of thousands in downtown Fort Myers.

As the cars on First Street line up, some local businesses like Salon Nicholas have noticed a drag in customers.

“I work second shift hours, and I’ve been very slow around the rush hour traffic,” said Caroline Deprez, a hairdresser who works from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. “I’m starting to take more clients earlier in the day.”

That’s because in the evening, drivers are getting stuck on First Street for upwards of an hour.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo asked Mayor Kevin Anderson: is there anything that can be done?

“Everything’s an option,” he said.

Anderson said he has already reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation which is in charge of the traffic lights and pattern on state roads like this.

“From the beginning, our request was, can you look at the timing of the traffic lights?” said Mayor Anderson. “Can they be adjusted to help facilitate a smoother movement of traffic? The problem is you’ve only got so many ways to get to the bridge.”

CREDIT: WINK News

WINK asked if having someone direct traffic might be a possibility, and Mayor Anderson said it could be.

“If it’s warranted,” said Anderson. “But we also know about [instances like] this. A good example is the Edison Parade. When that parade’s over, there’s one big traffic jam, and then it just slowly works its way out. And then before you know, 30 minutes (go by), traffic’s flowing. You’ll see the same thing downtown.”

And more traffic flow, Anderson argues, could be good exposure for businesses.

“If you’re on your way home, and the traffic is horrible, find a parking space,” Anderson suggested. “Visit one of our many restaurants and chill out for a while.”

If that option doesn’t suit you, the mayor recommends you search for a less crowded route, even if it’s a bit out of your way. It might shorten the commute time.

“We will get through this,” Anderson said. “Things will get back to normal.”

The Caloosahatchee Bridge will be closed through August 10th.

The good news is this closure is speeding up this project by up to 18 months.