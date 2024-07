34-year-old Jose Emmanuel Romerofat is behind bars after leading deputies on a chase.

WINK News talked on the phone with Torres, who was in the car at the time.

“He was driving there by Davis Boulevard. Officer got behind him with the lights on,” Torres added.

The chase started on Davis Boulevard shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday and ended on Goodlette-Frank Road.

“The taxi driver says, ‘I’m not going to stop.’ After they got the lights, we say, ‘What?’ And then after that, you see, start speeding,” Torres explained. “And we get paranoid inside the taxi. We can just get him to please stop.”

According to the report, a deputy saw a black Hyundai with a silver rear left door going westbound on Davis Boulevard just East of Santa Barbara. The car had aftermarket exhaust tips and was louder than normal, and deputies said when they attempted to pull Romerofat over, he just kept on driving. Emmanuel Romerofat. CREDIT: CCSO

That’s the principal thing, that we don’t we don’t get hurt at all,” said Torres.

Romerofat faces charges of evading deputies, resisting arrest without violence and driving without a license.

“We’re just asking him to please, please. Slow down for one second. So, we can jump from the car. And you can keep going because we were scared [that] he wasn’t going to crash by then. We can even lose our life,” Torres said.

At this hour, Romerofat remains behind bars at the Naples Jail Center and will face a judge on July 22.