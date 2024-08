Scattered rain and storms after 2 P.M.

Storms continue through the evening

Tropical moisture moves in for Sunday’s storms

Saturday

After a pleasant and dry start on Saturday, scattered rain and storms will develop and move through for your afternoon plans.

“Storms look to favor many of our coastal communities from 2 P.M. through 8 P.M. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s,” added The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch.

Sunday

Sunday morning will be warm and dry, with more rain and storms developing in the afternoon. An area of tropical moisture will be moving into Southwest Florida on Sunday, enhancing the showers and storms we see in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday

A light east wind will keep our mornings dry, and pleasant conditions are expected for your Monday morning commute. This east wind does bring scattered rain and storms for the afternoon with many of those storms favoring our coastal communities. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-90s.

The Weather Authority is forecasting quiet conditions in the tropics as tropical development is not expected over the next 7 days.