Pups are on patrol to help kids and people in tough situations. The dogs travel to hospitals and schools for therapy sessions to relax people.

The Beesley’s Paw Prints pet therapy program is a collaboration between the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida, the Gulf Coast Humane Society, and the United Way.

They connect licensed therapy dogs and their owners with people at hospitals, schools, at even courthouses.

No child should ever have to get up in a courtroom and testify against someone who has harmed them, but many do. This program makes sure furry friends are waiting with them before and after they enter the courtroom.

It’s providing a level of comfort even the most well-meaning humans might not be able to give.

The dogs also sit in on therapy sessions at the advocacy center, and staff told WINK News they’re invaluable in helping kids open up.

Milena Weston is the Community Awareness & Outreach Supervisor of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southwest Florida. She said that the dogs make the kids feel more comfortable.

“A lot of kids, because, something traumatic happened to them, they feel like everybody’s judging them in the world,” said Weston. “And so they feel very uneasy about talking about whatever it is that happened to them. And so, because they know that this dog is not going to go around talking to everybody about what happened to me. You can tell by their body language that all of a sudden they’re calm, and then they start opening up a lot more.”



Beesley’s is always looking for volunteers and licensed therapy dogs to help out.

