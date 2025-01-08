Cape Coral’s school zone safety plan hits a speed bump

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The Naples Pier has been destroyed since Hurricane Ian. Since then, the city has considered ways to restore the pier but questions linger over the work, especially on how long it will take to complete.
The future for the expansion of a Fort Myers Beach staple comes down to one vote.
A crash on Burnt Store Road near Charlee Road in Charlotte County has reportedly resulted in a fatality.
Thanks to new cameras, speeders in Cape Coral school zones would be facing fines this week, but due to delays in the contractor’s schedule, they will not.
Law enforcement and the city of Fort Myers are warning you to think twice before scanning QR codes so you can avoid “quishing.”
The orange is the iconic symbol of Florida. While the fruit may be on the state’s license plates, the citrus industry has been on the decline for more than a decade.
A chance for young minds to get a crack at being a part of one of the biggest and most innovative companies in the world.
The 24th Annual Charlotte County Boat Show is back in Port Charlotte.
This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.
The Suncoast Humane Society will hold a grand opening for its new location on Thursday following hurricane damage to its previous location.
A county leader is reacting to what Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno had to say about the FBI.
Gateway Charter forward Pat Johnson becomes third local player to win the City of Palms Dunk Contest.
As is often the case this time of year, local emergency rooms are filling up, driven in large part by the flu, COVID-19, RSV and other sicknesses that are going around.
In announcing Jan. 6 that it would be stepping back from citrus farming, Alico Inc. also announced it would be charting a new course for the future.
Lee County Solid Waste announced that debris collection for Hurricane Milton has concluded for unincorporated areas of Lee County.
A massive effort to protect your kids is delayed.
Thanks to new cameras, speeders in Cape Coral school zones would be facing fines this week, but due to delays in the contractor’s schedule, they will not.
The interim transportation manager for the City of Cape Coral said the delays were due to the contractor’s holiday working schedule. Still, the installation of the above-ground infrastructure and cameras is set to begin this week.
When you see these yellow signs, drivers should know to slow down.
But not all drivers do, which can be dangerous for kids walking to school.
Tom Curran of Cape Coral said, “First of all, I hate tickets. I hate tickets of any kind. I don’t want to get them. I don’t want to see anybody get them, but they have to slow down.”
Cape Coral is installing school speed zone cameras in 16 locations near schools.
Drivers speeding 10 miles per hour or more over the school zone limit will initially receive a warning.
Bryan Vandewalker, the interim transportation manager with the City of Cape Coral, said, “As these school zone speed detection systems are turned on, they will have a 30-day warning period where drivers will not be receiving a ticket; they’ll be receiving a warning.”
During a public works meeting for the city on Wednesday, Vandewalker explained why they are turning on each school zone camera as soon as they are ready.
“This allows us to not over-inundate PD in one fell swoop, so as they come online, they will be entering their 30-day warning period, and we are not going to wait for the last one to finish before we start. We’re going to do them as they’re ready,” Vandewalker said.
After each camera is fully installed, a public outreach video will be produced, and a 30-day awareness and probation period will follow.
Drivers who violate school speed zones during school hours can expect a $100 citation in the mail, which can be paid by phone, online or mail.
These fines will not add points to the driver’s record or affect car insurance rates.