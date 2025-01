Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking an increased cloud coverage along with cooler conditions this Wednesday afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “Due to a cold front, chillier and breezier conditions are to be expected throughout this Wednesday. More cloud coverage will occur in the Southwest Florida area.”

Wednesday

Clouds continue to stream in and we’ll see a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Temperatures will be cooler than normal with highs in the lower 70s.

We’ll stay dry this Wednesday afternoon, but a few showers start to move in overnight into Thursday morning.

Thursday

Chilly temperatures continue for your Thursday morning.

We’ll see more clouds than sun throughout your Thursday afternoon with a few showers possible.

Showers look to move in throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Highs top out in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday

The Weather Authority is tracking a warm front that starts to move into Southwest Florida on Friday.

As that front moves in, temperatures will turn warmer.

For your Friday plans, we’ll see sun and clouds, with highs topping out in the lower to mid-70s.

Milder air moves in overnight Friday into Saturday morning.