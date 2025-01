Credit: The Weather Authority

The Weather Authority is tracking Wednesday morning showers, then chillier conditions remain throughout the afternoon.

The Weather Authority Meteorologist Zach Maloch said, “We’re tracking an area of low pressure, causing rain to persist throughout the morning. Afternoon temperatures will be rather chilly, with highs topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s.”

Wednesday

Wet conditions throughout the Wednesday morning commute will slowly dry up throughout the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain chilly on Wednesday, with highs topping out in the 50s and lower 60s.

Breezy conditions will continue throughout the day.

Thursday

Isolated showers will be around Southwest Florida for the Thursday morning commute.

Rain showers will continue throughout the morning and afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to be below normal and in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Friday

Drier and slightly sunnier conditions will be with us for your Friday plans.

Temperatures will be in the 40s for the Friday morning commute with highs topping out in the upper 50s to lower 60s Friday afternoon.

Breezy conditions will also be forecast throughout the day.