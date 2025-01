A new video released by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office shows a new angle on a multi-county chase that stemmed from a carjacking.

A theft ring in Lee County led to a dramatic car chase involving Paul Fritzson, who allegedly carjacked a couple in Collier County.

Investigators claim Fritzson, alongside two other suspects, Aisha Yukari Heller and Walter Lee Atwell were a part of the supposed theft ring.

The incident began when a deputy was hit by a car, prompting Fritzson to flee.

Footage from the scene in Collier County shows Fritzson speeding and swerving through traffic.

A deputy deployed spike strips in an attempt to stop him near Exit 101. Fritzson maneuvered around the strips, exiting onto Collier Boulevard and ran a red light at a busy intersection.

He narrowly avoided colliding with two cars.

Fritzson then approached a toll plaza, running over cones in an attempt to escape.

The pursuit concluded with deputies executing a pit maneuver, bringing Fritzson’s vehicle to a halt. Despite being surrounded, Fritzson attempted to flee on foot.

Fritzson ran towards a fence, but was unable to climb over it before a deputy drove into the fence, apprehending him.

Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Fritzson at the scene.