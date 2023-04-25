DiGusto Italian Deli & Tasting debuts in Naples

The new DiGusto Italian Deli & Tasting in Naples encourages its guests to eat like an Italian while providing them an opportunity to do just that.

Although it’s difficult to easily translate into English, di gusto celebrates the personal love of something by getting straight to the heart of the matter. “When a person mangi di gusto, it means he’s eating with pleasure, with heart. Mmmm, good,” said Chef Monica Valtolina, who co-owns and operates DiGusto with her husband, Roberto Di Gennaro, and their two sons, Alessandro and Davide Di Gennaro.

DiGusto, which provides a small Italian deli, wine shop, wine bar and dining room, opened April 12 near Skillets in the Heron Place retail center that wraps around the Wendy’s drive-thru on the northeast corner of U.S. 41 and Shady Rest Lane in Naples. The new venue across from Park Shore Plaza completely transformed the space of the former Preppy Pet boarding and day care business at 4180 Tamiami Trail N. Preppy Pet relocated four years ago a few units down in that same retail strip.

