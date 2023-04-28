Downtown Jewelry & Watch Co. in Fort Myers continues Hurricane Ian recovery

On the eve of Hurricane Ian, Shanna Matyas and her family removed every watch and piece of jewelry from her Downtown Jewelry & Watch Co. store in Fort Myers. She did so out of security concerns with the potential for looting amid widespread power outages.

She couldn’t have predicted what actually happened. About 5 to 6 feet of water flowed up to the front door and window just outside 2125 First St., Suite 101, seeping inside with about 6 feet of sludge and storm surge water.

Seven months later, Matyas and her husband, Adam Matyas, are thankful for a quick rebuild. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the store for six months, and Hurricane Ian closed it for eight weeks.

