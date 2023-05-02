SWFL technical colleges targeted by swatting calls

Southern Technical College in Fort Myers. Credit: Google Street View

The campus of Southern Technical College in Fort Myers was evacuated Tuesday morning after what police say was a swatting call; another targeted Cape Coral Technical College.

Along with these Southwest Florida colleges, four other campuses elsewhere in South Florida appear to have been targeted: Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach, Florida International University in Miami, Indian River State College – Massey Campus, and Fort Pierce City College in Hollywood.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.