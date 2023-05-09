Resilient Lee housing branch stresses affordable housing for federal funding

Prioritizing affordable housing while adhering to hardened construction codes to guard against storms like Hurricane Ian were paramount bullet points that came out of the third public meeting held by Resilient Lee’s housing branch.

With 70% of the federal government’s $1.1 billion in grant money from the Department of Housing and Urban Development slated to go toward housing, there were 18 people seated at the table for the meeting Tuesday afternoon at the Collaboratory building in downtown Fort Myers, in addition to 13 members of the public.

For more than 90 minutes, they discussed priorities regarding affordable housing – and the lack of it – for Lee County’s median-income families. However, there were no concrete recommendations made as to how much money to spend or where and how to spend it.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.