Fun activities to do in Southwest Florida this Mother’s Day

Credits to Pexels.com

Skip the boxes of chocolate and flowers this Mother’s Day. Take advantage of the sunny Florida weather with some fun and affordable activities.

Enjoy the marine wildlife with the Dolphin and Manatee Adventure Tour. On this $65 paddleboat tour along the Fort Myers waterways, you can encounter manatees, dolphins, sea turtles, pelicans, and many more species.

Take the family along a private tiki tour with the Dolphin Tiki Cruise. Kick back and enjoy the view of Fort Myers Beach with this interactive boat ride. A maximum of six people can participate in this marine wildlife tour.

Watch a Florida Everblades game. If your mother is a fan of hockey, take her to see the Florida Everblades versus the Jacksonville Icemen at the Hertz Arena in Estero. You can purchase tickets starting at $25 per person.

Get a birds-eye view over Fort Myers Beach by parasailing. For all the thrill-seeking mothers out there, you can glide around Fort Myers Beach in this unforgettable adventure.

These are some of the many local activities to do this Sunday.