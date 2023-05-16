Naples woman wins $1M in scratch-off purchased at 7-Eleven

Florida Lottery logo

A 39-year-old Naples woman has claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida scratch-off ticket.

Irene Cvetanovska won the prize from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, according to a news release from the Florida Lottery. Cvetanovska chose to receive her winnings in 25 installments of $40,000 a year.

The Florida Lottery said she purchased her winning ticket from 7-Eleven, at 4831 East Tamiami Trail in Naples. The retailer will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the ticket.

The $50 game, 500X THE CASH, features a top prize of $25 million—the largest ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 77 percent of ticket sales in fiscal year 2021-2022. Since inception, Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.77 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF).