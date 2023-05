Rain chances Thursday will behave similarly to Wednesday, with storms developing inland and tracking eastward through the afternoon and evening.

Areas along the coast may see a weak, spotty shower early but will see a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day.

High temperatures remain near-normal in the lower 90s for most and upper 80s closer to the coast.

Conditions remain great for boaters with 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.