Jersey Mike’s sub franchise continues expansion across Southwest Florida

During the past decade, Jersey Mike’s grew from a franchise with fewer than a handful of Southwest Florida locations to one with more than a dozen. The growth has yet to even reach its peak.

Jersey Mike’s has boosted its presence across the region over the last five years, growing from five to 14 locations in Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties. Over the next two years, at least eight more are planned.

“We’ve been growing across the country,” said Hoyt Jones, president of Jersey Mike’s franchise systems. “It’s not unique to just Florida. We built 308 stores across the U.S. last year. We might do something similar this year – 320 to 325 new stores. We have about 1,100 stores that are under contract to be built across the country.”

