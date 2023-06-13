Port Charlotte nurses rally for better staffing, patient safety

Registered nurses at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital are rallying for the National Day of Action to demand hospitals put patient safety first.

National Nurses United said it wants hospitals to ensure all units have sufficient staffing at all times. Unfortunately, that is not the case at many hospitals and clinics, and this is not the first time Fawcett Hospital nurses have protested.

Nurses held signs and wore masks in 2020 to protest the conditions at their hospital, saying they had to reuse PPE and sometimes did not even have any. The president of NNU said they are tired of employers pushing them to their breaking point because of severe understaffing and insufficient resources to provide the best care for patients.

The group has more than 200,000 members nationwide. Its members work together to fight for better conditions and a standard nurse-to-patient ratio.