Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina being built for $20M in Cape Coral

The Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina will give giving vendors a spot to bring Cape Coral neighbors the finest of many different cuisines.

The upcoming spot, Cape Coral’s first-ever food truck park, will host 10 food trucks, 30 boat slips and 154 seats at the central bar. Developers with the Slipaway Food Truck Park & Marina said it will be the new hotspot for the city’s festivals, waterside dining and entertainment.

“We needed destination dining and experience,” said project partner Gary Aubuchon. “We are going to be interviewing local food truck owners across Southwest Florida. We’re gonna pick the 10 best to provide the best food and best service.”

The location at 1811 Cape Coral Parkway East will provide easy access by boat and car, as it is close to the Cape Coral Bridge and Caloosahatchee River.

Mayor John Gunter said this is what the city needs, and hopes to have more.

“I’d like to see more in the northern part of the city where we have limited restaurants, you know, the brick-and-mortar type of restaurants,” Gunter said. “I think this is just the beginning.”

This food truck park and marina is a direct response to Cape Coral’s recent food truck ordinance, which now demands food truck owners set up in the morning and pack up each night—no more permanent locations.

But the ordinance does contain a provision for food truck parks.

“It’s always a struggle, what type of cuisine you’re gonna eat here at Slipaway Food Truck [Park] and Marina,” Aubuchon said. “You have it all; you don’t have to decide where to go to.”

The Slipaway Food Truck Park and Marina will have 120 parking spaces. The project is expected to be finished by 2024 for a projected construction cost of $20 million.