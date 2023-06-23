Developer to address questions raised for 45-acre mixed-use project off U.S. 41, Coconut Road

Estero Village Council unanimously approved Wednesday the first reading of an ordinance to rezone a 45.6-acre parcel from mixed-use planned development to Estero planned development. If approved, the rezoning will allow for a mixed-use development known as Woodfield Estero on the northwest corner of U.S. 41 and Coconut Road.

The first reading was an opportunity for Council to make comments prior to the second reading and public hearing scheduled for July 5. The developers were present to take notes and hear concerns in preparation for the next meeting, where questions are expected to be answered in detail.

Mayor Jon McLain said the Woodfield development would be part of the village center, and therefore it will be a very prominent landmark. “It’s extremely important that we collectively work together and address any issues that impact the quality of life of our citizens,” he said.

