Missing Duval County girl found safe after AMBER alert issued

Fernanda Arias is the subject of an AMBER alert. (CREDIT: FDLE)

Authorities say a 12-year-old girl that was missing from Duval County has been found safe.

Fernanda Arias was last seen in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville. She is described as having brown hair and eyes, weighing about 100 pounds and standing at 4 feet, 11 inches, according to an AMBER alert bulletin. Authorities believe she may have been in the company of a man named Jorge Reyes.

Authorities don’t have a description listed for Reyes.

They may be traveling in a dark-colored 2-door Honda with a large rear spoiler, according to the alert.

Authorities are warning the public not to approach the two if they are found, but to instead call law enforcement immediately.