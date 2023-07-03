Cape Coral woman accused of cocaine trafficking

Kirenia Palacio Torres, 43/ Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral woman is in custody after, police said, she was found with a large amount of cocaine during a traffic stop.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, 43-year-old Kirenia Palacios Torres was pulled over for several traffic violations in the 700 block of Burnt Store Road North on Saturday.

Officers found a backpack behind the driver’s seat that contained a large amount of a white powdery substance which field-tested positive for cocaine.

Palacios Torres was taken to the Lee County Jail. She faces charges of trafficking cocaine and knowingly driving with a suspended license.