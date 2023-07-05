Veterans Memorial Boulevard extension Phase 1 nears completion in Collier County

Veterans Memorial Boulevard improvements in northern Collier County are underway with phase 1 of the project scheduled to be completed by the end of the month.

Phase 1 extends Veterans Memorial from Livingston Road east to the new Aubrey Rogers High School, which opens next month in North Naples.

The four-lane road will have two new signalized intersections at Veterans Memorial Elementary School and at the high school. The design and construction cost of this phase amounted to more than $12 million for the county, which includes a planned noise barrier wall for the Imperial Golf Estates. Approval of this barrier will be voted upon at the next Board of County Commission meeting July 11.

