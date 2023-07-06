Family requests dog who killed 6-year-old be euthanized

Six-year-old Daylan Guillen was killed after his family dog bit him in the upper torso area, leaving traumatic injuries, and now his family has asked that the dog be euthanized.

“The dog was in the bedroom,” said Josh Taylor, North Port Police public information officer. “The child walked into the bedroom to get something. Next thing you know, people heard screaming and jumped into action.”

According to North Port Police, one of the family’s dogs, a 3-year-old pit bull, attacked Daylan. His injuries to his chest were so severe that he died a day later.

Nicole O’Brien said is a Little League secretary who knew Daylan.

“Very happy child,” she said, “always liked to be on the field, had no problem. He would play with — whether they were three feet taller than him or littler than him, he would always just want to go and play.”

O’Brien said tragedy robbed Daylan’s family and friends of an energetic and loving child.

The dog will be held for 10 days and then euthanized, per the request of the owners.