FDOT donates 3D mapping drone to Fort Myers Police Department

Credit: CBS News/FILE

The Florida Department of Transportation is donating a 3D scenic mapping drone to the Fort Myers Police Department.

The presentation took place Monday at the Southwest Area Office located at 10041 Daniels Parkway.

The donated drone creates a 3D model or map by taking pictures from multiple angles that overlap each other. These overlapped images give the drone’s mapping software the ability to measure depth and height.

According to FDOT’s press release, the drone will help police officers direct traffic and eliminate traffic congestion during and after an accident. Having readily accessible information about a scene that law enforcement encounters is critical to rapid response, and the drone will help in this regard.