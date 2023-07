Credit: WINK News.

Lee County Transit will have two cooling stations set up between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. at the Rosa Parks and Edison Mall Transfer Stations.

Water will be distributed from these two sites on Saturday due to an excessive heat advisory in parts of Southwest Florida.

The Empowerment Center is also open to those who need shelter. The center reported that 21 individuals accepted shelter due to the excessive heat on Saturday.