Forecasters watching disturbance in Atlantic off SE coast

Credit: WINK News

The WINK Weather Authority is watching a new disturbance in the Atlantic with a chance of development.

The disturbance, as of Monday 2 PM, has a 20% chance of development into a tropical system over the next 7 days. It will head into an area off the Southeast coast, but after, it’s too early to tell. Next name is Emily.

The other tropical wave we’ve been watching has gone from a 70% to now 20% chance of development as it heads west into the Caribbean.

