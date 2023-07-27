Woman in bikini accused of 2 hit-and-run crashes appears in court

The woman everyone has been calling “bikini lady” appeared in court via closed circuit television to be formally charged at a hearing.

Thursday marked Amber Tremblay’s first hearing appearance after being involved in a pair of hit-and-run crashes in Lehigh Acres.

The judge rescheduled the hearing from Wednesday to give the state more time to gather witness statements.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tremblay on Tuesday.

Troopers said Tremblay hit and injured an ATV rider with her Dodge Challenger and then drove off in another car.

The judge set Tremblay’s bond at $84,000, and she cannot have any contact with the victims.

Tremblay is also being charged with two additional accounts of reckless driving, causing property damage, two counts of hit-and-run, and causing property damage for the Challenger and four-wheeler.

Tremblay was arrested four different times previously.

Her extensive criminal history includes failing to appear for a misdemeanor, driving while her license was suspended, petit theft, and grand theft.