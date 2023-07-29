Volunteers prepare for 24th annual backpack event in Fort Myers

More than 200 volunteers were needed to fill 2,000 backpacks at the Fort Myers Skatium Saturday evening.

It was for the 24th Annual Big backpack event in Fort Myers, happening Sunday, with the mission to provide students with what they need before they start a new school year.

“24 years. That says a lot,” said Kina Steele, volunteer and donor. “That’s why we’re here. That’s why I selected this organization.”

Volunteers told WINK News that they filled well over 2,000 backpacks.

Families showed up together, and they packed bags with food and backpacks with school supplies. They were glad that the bags are going to the students who need it most.

“Volunteers love it,” said Leonardo Garcia, president and founder. “As soon as they hear backpack event, I start to get calls emails, and the beauty of this is that not only adult but young kids you see them very excited helping out, and they come to you like the little one young ones helping young ones.”

The executive director told WINK that the event has only grown bigger and better.

And Sunday is the fun part because they get to hand the backpacks and bags to the people who are bringing them home.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Skatium Rink.