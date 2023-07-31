Driver caught on camera smacking car wash’s wall in Lehigh Acres

A video showed a driver backing up and hitting the side of a drive-thru car wash in Lehigh Acres, causing parts of the wall to fall down.

Lee County deputies are looking for the driver that went to the Mobil Gas Station on Joel Boulevard Sunday evening.

For the time being, it’s unclear if the driver acted intentionally, but there is reason to believe it’s possible.

“I hope it’s not going to collapse. That’s the biggest fear,” said the owner of the Mobil Gas Station.

A security camera shows a man parking his truck, towing a trailer inside the car wash at about 5:30 p.m. on Sunday to keep it out of the rain. Then, he went into the store, where the owner told WINK News he tried buying something requiring identification.

“I believe (it) was a tobacco product,” said the store owner.

However, the clerk said he didn’t have an ID.

“Transaction didn’t go through. So he left,” said the store owner. “A little bit angrier,”

Cameras show the man walking back into his truck, where he pulls out of the car wash and seems to get stuck. Then the driver repeatedly maneuvers back and forth before ramming into the side of the wall in the process.

“Back and forth. He was trying to get out,” said the gas station owner.

Eventually, after getting out, the video shows the truck leaving without stopping to check the damage. The gas station owner told WINK News he’s left to pick up the pieces.

“Nobody’s gonna feel good about this kind of damage in your property,” said the owner.

He said money is tight, and if engineers rule the damage as structural, he’s worried about how much that might cost. So, he’s moving so that someone will recognize the truck and call LCSO.

“Hopefully, somebody will come up,” said the store owner. “Just come forward and do the right thing.”

“Come forward and give us some more info about this guy,” said the store owner.

You could see in the video that the driver was so quick to leave he nearly hit another car in the process. The station owner told WINK News he’s worried about anyone who drives recklessly on the road.